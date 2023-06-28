News

Grrrl Gang Share Music Video For New Song “Rude Awakening” Spunky! Due Out August 15 via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Tiny Studio



Indonesian rock band, Grrrl Gang have shared a music video for their latest single, “Rude Awakening,” which is also on their upcoming album Spunky!. Spunky! Is due out August 25 via Kill Rock Stars. Check out the video below.



The music video, which is a part of a bigger movie directed by Bathroom Girls, features an introverted girl seeking validation at a house party. Their previous single, the title track “Spunky!,” is also a part of the same movie and chronologically carries the tale.



Written by Edo Alventa and Angeeta Sentana, the song revolves around Sentana’s deep longing for someone to truly listen to her, yet she finds herself trapped in a world where no one really cares. Sentana says: “I just hate feeling left behind, you know? And I hate it when I’m desperate for a listening ear, people just don’t care. But, on the flip side, I guess, I just didn’t realize that maybe my friends were just fed up with my sh*t. Maybe they’ve tried their best to handle me and be there for me, but I just took that for granted. So, this song is basically my point of view at that time, of thinking that no one cared about me—when, probably, they actually did.”



With Sentana on guitar and vocals, Rumandung on bass, and Alventa on guitar, the band has paved their way through the independent DIY music scene, belting lyrics of personal unrest and inner discoveries. The album was produced by Lafa Pratomo.

