News

All





Grrrl Gang share new single and lyric video “Blue-Stained Lips.” Debut album Spunky! out September 22 via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Tiny Studio



Hailing from the city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Grrrl Gang has made a name for themselves with their infectious melodies, anthemic songs, and electrifying live performances. The trio, composed of Angee Sentana on guitar and vocals, Akbar Rumandung on bass, and Edo Alventa on guitar, has been making waves in the Southeast Asian music scene since their formation in 2016.

Their new single and lyric video for “Blue-Stained Lips” arrives ahead of their full-length debut album, Spunky!, to be released in the U.S via Kill Rock Stars on September 22.



The lyric video was directed by Carkultera Wage Sae and Yohanes Catur Nugroho and serves as a sequel to Grrrl Gang’s previous music videos. It follows the story of Bella, the main character, on her journey through a night out. “The video-lyric is inspired by our post-night-out behavior, where we find ourselves just chilling in our room, browsing our phones, and checking updates on social media from both ourselves and others. We decided to create a visual style that resembles content viewed on our own laptop screens to further enhance the experience,” explained Sae.

Spunky! tracklist:

1. Birthday Blues

2. A Fight Breaks Out At A Karaoke Bar

3. Rude Awakening

4. Spunky!

5. Cool Girl

6. Better Than Life

7. Tower Moment

8. Mother’s Prayer

9. Blue Stained Lips

10. The Star