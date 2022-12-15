News

Gruff Rhys Announces Soundtrack For “The Almond & the Seahorse,” Shares Video For New Single “Amen” The Almond & the Seahorse Soundtrack Due Out February 24, 2023 via Rough Trade

Photography by Ryan Owen Eddleston



Gruff Rhys, Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals, has announced that he has created the soundtrack for the upcoming film, The Almond & the Seahorse. The soundtrack will be out on February 24, 2023 via Rough Trade. Rhys has also shared a video for the first track to be released from the album, “Amen.” View the Ryan Owen Eddleston-directed video below.

In a press release, Rhys states: “The soundtrack for The Almond & the Seahorse was recorded largely in pandemic conditions, so it was a matter of recording in bursts of possible activity in various friends’ studios, homes and even scout halls as chance permitted. It’s a varied quilt work as a result. As sonic flagpoles I wanted to signify the film’s location in Liverpool and the Wirral by liberally, but hopefully not too obviously, using the Mellotron synthesizer (as famously used in ‘Strawberry Fields’ by the Beatles and therefore in my mind it represents that great city sonically) and the Cello as a nod to its use by Gwen’s character in the film.

“I was encouraged by Mike Jones the editor to take things to a more acoustic, emotional and ragged place. That, I hope, roughly explains the trajectory of the recording and how the varied music contained in this record came about. I hope you enjoy this colorful scrapbook of a soundtrack and get a chance to watch the film.”

The Almond & the Seahorse stars Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg, and is set for release in early 2023.

