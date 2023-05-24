News

GUM Shares New Song “Race to the Air” and Announces U.S. Tour Dates New Shows This October

Photography by Grant Spanier



GUM has shared a new song, “Race to the Air,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. GUM is the solo project Australian psych-pop musician Jay Watson, who is also a member of both Tame Impala and POND. The tour dates happen this October. Listen to “Race to the Air” below, followed by the tour dates.

Watson had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Race to the Air’ was originally called ‘Running to The Cure.’ I have this memory of going to the toilet at Glastonbury and The Cure started their set by playing ‘Plainsong,’ which is my favorite Cure song, so I was running from the portaloo to the stage. I couldn’t call a song ‘Race to The Cure’ after COVID though, I didn’t want people to think I was making an album about the pandemic!”

GUM’s last album was 2020’s Out In the World, released via Spinning Top.

In 2020 we interviewed Watson as part of our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In series and you can read that interview here.

GUM Tour Dates:

Wednesday, October 4 | Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Saturday, October 7 | Black Cat - Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, October 10 | Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Thursday, October 12 | Parish - Austin, TX

Friday, October 13 | White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Saturday, October 14 | Club Dada - Dallas, TX

Wednesday, October 18 | Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Friday, October 20 | Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA (early show)

Sunday, October 22 | Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Thursday, October 26 | Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

