Guns N’ Roses Share Video for New Song “Perhaps”
The Band Are Currently on Tour
Aug 18, 2023
Photography by Guns N’ Roses
Guns N’ Roses have shared a new song, “Perhaps,” via a music video made up of live footage. The song has been known about in the past in demo form, but a final version of it is out now via Geffen after premiering on rock radio stations and select jukeboxes earlier this week. “Perhaps” will also be released on 7-inch, with the B-side being another new song, “The General.” The 7-inch ships out October 27 and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to “Perhaps” below, followed by the band’s tour dates (they are currently on the road and performing in Pittsburgh tonight).
Guns N’ Roses current lineup is Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard). The ’80s rock legends recently headlined Glastonbury with a little help from Dave Grohl. In 2021 the band released two comeback singles: “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.”
Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates:
Fri Aug 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Fri Oct 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
