News

All





Guns N’ Roses Share Video for New Song “Perhaps” The Band Are Currently on Tour

Photography by Guns N’ Roses



Guns N’ Roses have shared a new song, “Perhaps,” via a music video made up of live footage. The song has been known about in the past in demo form, but a final version of it is out now via Geffen after premiering on rock radio stations and select jukeboxes earlier this week. “Perhaps” will also be released on 7-inch, with the B-side being another new song, “The General.” The 7-inch ships out October 27 and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to “Perhaps” below, followed by the band’s tour dates (they are currently on the road and performing in Pittsburgh tonight).

Guns N’ Roses current lineup is Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard). The ’80s rock legends recently headlined Glastonbury with a little help from Dave Grohl. In 2021 the band released two comeback singles: “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.”

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.