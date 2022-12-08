 H. Hawkline Shares New Song "Suppression Street" (Produced by Cate Le Bon) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

H. Hawkline Shares New Song “Suppression Street” (Produced by Cate Le Bon)

Milk For Flowers Due Out March 10, 2023 via Heavenly

Dec 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ren Faulkner
Bookmark and Share


H. Hawkline (Huw Evans) has shared a new song, “Suppression Street.” The track, produced by Cate Le Bon, is the latest release from Evans’ forthcoming album, Milk For Flowers, which will be out on March 10, 2023 via Heavenly. Listen below.

In a press release, Evans states: “I’ve known myself twice. I’ve learnt a new language and know everyone who speaks it. It’s a dead language and you only need a few words. I’m an ice-skating cowboy and a little boy in the bank, we both press against the glass of a filthy French window, sliding it in opposite directions. This one fell into my lap.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent