H. Hawkline Shares New Song “Suppression Street” (Produced by Cate Le Bon)
Milk For Flowers Due Out March 10, 2023 via Heavenly
Dec 08, 2022
Photography by Ren Faulkner
H. Hawkline (Huw Evans) has shared a new song, “Suppression Street.” The track, produced by Cate Le Bon, is the latest release from Evans’ forthcoming album, Milk For Flowers, which will be out on March 10, 2023 via Heavenly. Listen below.
In a press release, Evans states: “I’ve known myself twice. I’ve learnt a new language and know everyone who speaks it. It’s a dead language and you only need a few words. I’m an ice-skating cowboy and a little boy in the bank, we both press against the glass of a filthy French window, sliding it in opposite directions. This one fell into my lap.”
