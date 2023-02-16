News

H. Hawkline Shares Video for New Song “Empty Room” (Produced by Cate Le Bon) Milk For Flowers Due Out March 10 via Heavenly





H. Hawkline (aka Huw Evans) is releasing a new album, Milk For Flowers, which was produced by Cate Le Bon, on March 10 via Heavenly. Now he has shared another single from it, “Empty Room,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Evans had this to say about the song in a press release: “A song about the middle, written before and after. I used to think that if I stayed very still, I could stop time. Houses possess this ability: moments become trapped in stillness, the whole room frozen, too big to fit through the door. I think it was me who moved. My coat buttons are made of snow, I fasten them on the beach as I think of you.”

Amusingly, the video for “Empty Room” is almost exactly the same as the one for the album’s title track, “Milk For Flowers,” which was shared last year, and the one for “Plastic Man,” which was was shared in Jaunary. Three videos for the price of one!

“This is the last time you watch the video,” Evans promises. “The ending is different but we arrive the same way as before. I wanted the ending to feel like reality but to be honest, I’ve never ordered a White Russian in a Stetson.”

In December we posted about the album’s previous single, “Suppression Street,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hawkline shared the album’s “Plastic Man,” again one of our Songs of the Week.

