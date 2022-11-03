News

H.C. McEntire Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Dovetail” Every Acre Due Out January 27, 2023 via Merge

Photography by Heather Evans Smith



North Carolina singer/songwriter H.C. McEntire has announced the release of a new album, Every Acre, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Merge. McEntire has also shared a new single from the album, “Dovetail.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, McEntire states: “‘Dovetail’ began as a jangly, four-on-the-floor country demo I roughly recorded at home. In the studio, the band and I leaned into the twang and outlaw attitude, recorded it, and moved on to work on other songs. But something kept calling us back to reimagine this song, to look at it from a different angle. One night after a long day of tracking, Luke started playing the ‘Dovetail’ chord progression on piano, but much more slowly. Daniel jumped behind the drums and played a simple halftime beat while I stood next to the piano and sang out into the room. We quickly recorded about a minute of the experiment onto a cell phone and went to bed. The next morning, we referenced the recording and tracked a full-band version of the song in that style—essentially, it took the form of a ballad.

“This ‘classic’ arrangement offered space for a more nuanced vocal delivery; the slower pace allowed vocal lines to stretch and stand tall with emotion. The less-is-more approach created a vulnerability that felt right and also applied intention—to clearly speak, suspend, and spill out the narrative. Throughout verses, I posed the personalities of various women in juxtaposition—a way to both celebrate differences and individuation, as well as acknowledge the complexities of being in relation with a range of traumas, including my own. The pre-chorus and chorus lyrics nod to a problematic dynamic that can occur when presumptions are made about an Artist solely based on the social consumption and/or interpretations of their Art—romanticism versus reality.”

McEntire’s previous album, Eno Axis, came out in 2020.

Every Acre Tracklist:

1. New View

2. Shadows (feat. S.G. Goodman)

3. Turpentine (feat. Amy Ray)

4. Dovetail

5. Rows of Clover

6. Big Love

7. Soft Crook

8. Wild for the King

9. Gospel of a Certain Kind

