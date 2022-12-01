News

H.C. McEntire Shares Video for New Song “New View” Every Acre Due Out January 27, 2023 via Merge

Photography by Heather Evans Smith



North Carolina-based Americana singer/songwriter H.C. McEntire is releasing a new album, Every Acre, on January 27, 2023 via Merge. Now she has shared a new song from it, “New View,” via a video featuring choreographer/dancer Maya Orchin. Jethro Waters directed the video. Watch it below.

McEntire had this to say about the song in a press release: “Musically, ‘New View’ is the most collaborative composition on Every Acre, an album that rejoices in creative partnership—Luke, Casey, Daniel, Missy, and myself. In many ways, it is a song that wrote itself, while the tape was rolling—five bodies in a room together, each willing to offer an unfiltered view from where they were standing.”

Previously McEntire shared the album’s “Dovetail.” McEntire co-produced the new album with Missy Thangs and Luke Norton.

McEntire’s last album, Eno Axis, came out in 2020.

