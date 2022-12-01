 H.C. McEntire Shares Video for New Song “New View” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 1st, 2022  
H.C. McEntire Shares Video for New Song “New View”

Every Acre Due Out January 27, 2023 via Merge

Dec 01, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Heather Evans Smith
North Carolina-based Americana singer/songwriter H.C. McEntire is releasing a new album, Every Acre, on January 27, 2023 via Merge. Now she has shared a new song from it, “New View,” via a video featuring choreographer/dancer Maya Orchin. Jethro Waters directed the video. Watch it below.

McEntire had this to say about the song in a press release: “Musically, ‘New View’ is the most collaborative composition on Every Acre, an album that rejoices in creative partnership—Luke, Casey, Daniel, Missy, and myself. In many ways, it is a song that wrote itself, while the tape was rolling—five bodies in a room together, each willing to offer an unfiltered view from where they were standing.”

Previously McEntire shared the album’s “Dovetail.” McEntire co-produced the new album with Missy Thangs and Luke Norton.

McEntire’s last album, Eno Axis, came out in 2020.



