H. Hawkline Shares Video for New Song “Plastic Man” (Produced by Cate Le Bon) Milk For Flowers Due Out March 10 via Heavenly

Photography by Ren Faulkner



H. Hawkline (aka Huw Evans) is releasing a new album, Milk For Flowers, which was produced by Cate Le Bon, on March 10 via Heavenly. Now he has shared another single from it, “Plastic Man,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Evans had this to say about the song in a press release: “The last song written for the album, need more than must, twirling cane and top hat gliding down a molten stairway in the middle of summer. Tim Presley wrote that opening guitar line—I watched him piece it together like a scribble, animating itself into a Muybridge off-cut.”

Amusingly, the video for “Plastic Man” is almost exactly the same as the one for the album’s title track, “Milk For Flowers,” which was shared last year. If you watch both videos, some of the vocals from “Plastic Man” match up with Evans’ mouth movements and at other parts in the video the vocals are synched to “Milk For Flowers.” Evans explains: “‘I’m going to make one video and just change the music.’ I laughed to myself, thinking about it, and then I thought about it and it made sense. Sometimes your song changes but everything else stays the same; it causes previously dormant plates of emotion to grind against the familiar and mundane, new monuments jut up from your earth, empty buildings, a landscape rearranged.”

We have included both videos below.

In December we posted about the album’s previous single, “Suppression Street,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

