Hana Vu Shares New Song “22” Romanticism Due Out May 3 via Ghostly International





Los Angeles-based musician Hana Vu is releasing a new album, Romanticism, on May 3 via Ghostly International. Now she has shared another song from it, “22.” Listen below. Both is the artwork for the single.

Vu had this to say about the song in a press release: “Being young, there’s so much that I experience for the first time, all the time. But as I experience more things, I become more desensitized to those things. You get wiser––I feel quite wiser––but less fervent, less hopeful…. ‘22’ is about how I was paralyzed by grief and memories and by being 22; all at once a baby and the oldest I’ve ever been. But now I’m 23 and I’ll probably be 24 by the time I’ll get to perform this song for people.”

Previously we posted the album’s “Hammer,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Romanticism follows Vu’s 2021 debut album, Public Storage.

