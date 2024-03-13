News

Hanna Vu Shares Video for New Song “Hammer” Romanticism Due Out May 3 via Ghostly International

Photography by Andrew Yuyi Truong



Los Angeles-based musician Hanna Vu is releasing a new album, Romanticism, on May 3 via Ghostly International. Now she has shared another song from it, “Hammer,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Vu had this to say about the song in a press release: “I do plead with the world, or the universe, in writing. My writing of songs is where I feel inclined to ask questions and look for answers within myself. ‘Hammer’ is one of the first songs I wrote for this record. It’s one of those songs you write to yourself amidst existential crisis. Maybe that’s what all songs are.”

Henry Kaplan directed the song’s video and had this to say: “‘Hammer’ does the thing that I love most about Hana’s music: it expresses something primal, almost indescribable, about what it’s like to be alive. I wanted the video to somehow tap into that anxious, existential energy. I thought about what it’s like when you’re going through something, when every moment seems to loop endlessly in your brain until you manage to somehow find release. This innocent ‘thought’ led to Hana doing 50+ takes of herself running up to her jilted Scorpio ex’s door.”

Romanticism follows Vu’s 2021 debut album, Public Storage.

