Hannah Georgas Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Better Somehow” I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care Due Out August 25 via Real Kind

Photography by Parri Thomas



Hannah Georgas, Canadian pop/rock singer songwriter, has announced her new LP I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care, along with sharing a music video for the album’s lead single, “Better Somehow.” I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care is due out August 25 via Real Kind. Check out the song followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork below.

This is the first project Georgas has taken on as the role of lead producer, with the aid of her partner Sean Sroka of Ten Kills The Pack as co-producer. I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care was recorded in Toronto amongst analogue equipment and musicians James McAlister on drums, Graham Walsh on synth and bass, and Gabe Wax who contributed drumming programming.

“This record is a big step for me from a creative standpoint and it feels like a true representation of where my writing and head is at,” says Georgas in a press release. “This album means a lot to me and I’m really proud of it. It feels like a long time coming but also feels like it wouldn’t have come together without all of the time and experiences I’ve had leading up to this.” This will be her fifth studio album.

When writing “Better Somehow,” Georgas explored the differences between how we present ourselves to society compared to how we really feel inside. “The song is ultimately about how much better I think we’d all be if we just communicated exactly what we were feeling or what we were going through,” she says in the same press release.

Georgas’ previous projects include the 2020 album All That Emotion and featured duet with The National’s Matt Berninger for a rendition of “Pray It Away”

I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care Tracklist:

1. Scratch

2. What I Don’t Want

3. Better Together

4. Beautiful View

5. Not The Name You Say

6. Fake Happy

7. Home

8. Virgo In Me

9. This Too Shall Pass

10. Drew’s A Beast

11. Money Makes You Cool

12. Keep Telling Yourself

