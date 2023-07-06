News

Hannah Georgas Shares Video for New Song “Fake Happy” I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care Due Out August 25 via Real Kind; Tour with Broken Social Scene Announced





Canadian singer/songwriter Hannah Georgas has shared a music video for her latest song “Fake Happy,” which is the latest release from her upcoming album, I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care. This LP, which was co-produced by Georgas and her partner Sean Sorka of Ten Kills The Pack, is due out August 25 via Real Kind. Georgas has also shared that she’ll be touring with Broken Social Scene in the fall. Watch the video below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Of “Fake Happy,” Georgas says in a press release: “It was inspired by a relationship that drifted. Over the years we had grown apart and trying to maintain a connection had begun to feel awkward and forced. I think sometimes we cling on to what’s left of friendships even if our values no longer align and we’ve changed as people. The space the pandemic afforded for reflection made me realize that I don’t need to do that and should focus my energy on the people who support me and are positive sources in my life.”



With this LP, Georgas draws multiple comparisons to what is true and what is presumed to be true. It’s a personal reflection into the truthfulness of our actions and words.



Georgas previously shared the album’s first single, “Better Somehow.” Georgas’ previous projects include the 2020 album All That Emotion and featured duet with The National’s Matt Berninger for a rendition of “Pray It Away”

Hannah Georgas Tour Dates:

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe

9/03 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug & Pint

9/05 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert

9/07 - London, UK - The Waiting Roo

9/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

9/19 - Austin, TX - Stubbs*

9/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

9/22 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre*

9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

9/24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel*

9/26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live*

9/27 - Boston, MA - Royale*

9/28 - Boston, MA - Royale*

9/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

9/30 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom*

10/02 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic*

10/03 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex*

10/04 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall*

10/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

10/06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

11/01 - London, ON - Rum Runners

11/02 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

11/03 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall

11/04 - St Catherines, ON - Warehouse

11/10 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

11/11 - Kingston, ON - The Isabel Bader Rehearsal Hall

11/12 - Peterborough, ON - Market Hall

* = w/ Broken Social Scene

