Hannah Georgas Shares Video For New Song “Home” I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care Due Out August 25 via Real Kind

Photography by Parri Thomas



Hannah Georgas has shared a music video for her new song “Home,” which is the latest release from her upcoming album, I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care. This LP, which was produced by Georgas and her partner Sean Sroka (Ten Kills The Pack), is due out August 25 via Real Kind. Check out “Home,” below, followed by some upcoming tour dates with Broken Social Scene.

Of “Home,” Georgas says in a press release: “I feel like the word home is really emotionally loaded and can mean so many different things to different people. This song is about dealing with feelings of being lost and unsettled, and comparing that to others who seem to have it figured out. It’s about a feeling of estrangement and exclusion, only made even more polarizing when you’re confronted with the opposite experience amongst your peers or in the media.”

Georgas previously released the tracks, “Fake Happy,” and “Better Somehow,” which are also featured on this upcoming LP.

Hannah Georgas Tour Dates:

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe

9/03 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug & Pint

9/05 - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert

9/07 - London, UK - The Waiting Roo

9/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

9/19 - Austin, TX - Stubbs*

9/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

9/22 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre*

9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

9/24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel*

9/26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live*

9/27 - Boston, MA - Royale*

9/28 - Boston, MA - Royale*

9/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

9/30 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom*

10/02 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic*

10/03 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex*

10/04 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall*

10/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

10/06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

11/01 - London, ON - Rum Runners

11/02 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

11/03 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall

11/04 - St Catherines, ON - Warehouse

11/10 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

11/11 - Kingston, ON - The Isabel Bader Rehearsal Hall

11/12 - Peterborough, ON - Market Hall

* = w/ Broken Social Scene