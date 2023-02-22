News

Hannah Jadagu Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Song “What You Did” Aperture Due Out May 19 via Sub Pop

Photography by Sterling Smith



Hannah Jadagu has announced her debut full-length album, Aperture, and shared a new song from it, “What You Did,” via a music video. Aperture is due out May 19 via Sub Pop. Leia Jospe directed the “What You Did” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Aperture follows Jadagu’s What Is Going On? EP, released in 2021 via Sub Pop. The album includes the 2022 single, “Say It Now.” Jadagu co-produced the album with Max Robert Baby and recorded it at Greasy Studios Paris. Marcus Linon mixed the album, which was mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Mastering.

What Is Going On? was recorded entirely on Jadagu’s iPhone 7 and was released soon after she graduated high school in Mesquite, TX . Aperture features songs written between high school and her sophomore year of college in New York. “Where I grew up, everyone is Christian; even if you don’t go to church, you’re still practicing in some form,” Jadagu says in a press release. “Moving out of my small hometown has made me reflect on how embedded Christianity is in the culture down there, and though I’ve been questioning my relationship to the church since high school, it’s definitely a theme on this album, but so is family.”

“I knew I could make another album on my phone, but I wanted to make sure that I was leveling up, especially for the debut,” Jadagu says of her decision to record the album in a proper studio in the outskirts of Paris.

Read our review of What Is Going On? here.

Aperture Tracklist:

1. Explanation

2. Say It Now

3. Six Months

4. What You Did

5. Lose

6. Admit It

7. Dreaming

8. Shut Down

9. Warning Sign

10. Scratch The Surface

11. Letter To Myself

12. Your Thoughts Are Ur Biggest Obstacle

