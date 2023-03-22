News

Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “Warning Sign” Aperture Due Out May 19 via Sub Pop

Photography by Sterling Smith



Hannah Jadagu is releasing her debut full-length album, Aperture, on May 19 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its third single, “Warning Sign.” Listen below.

Jadagu co-produced the album with Max Robert Baby and recorded it at Greasy Studios Paris. Marcus Linon mixed the album, which was mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Mastering.

“There’s rock Hannah, there’s hip-hop Hannah, and so on. I didn’t want any of the songs to sound too alike,” says Jadagu in a press release “‘Warning Sign’ was practically the last song Max (co-producer) and I recorded for the album. It almost was just a short interlude, but I was inspired by a melody that my sister sang on the original demo, which led Max and I to be able to piece together the rest of the sounds in the studio.”

Aperture includes the 2022 single, “Say It Now.” When the album was announced, Jadagu shared its lead single, “What You Did,” via a music video. “What You Did” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Aperture follows Jadagu’s What Is Going On? EP, released in 2021 via Sub Pop.

What Is Going On? was recorded entirely on Jadagu’s iPhone 7 and was released soon after she graduated high school in Mesquite, TX . Aperture features songs written between high school and her sophomore year of college in New York. “Where I grew up, everyone is Christian; even if you don’t go to church, you’re still practicing in some form,” Jadagu says in a press release. “Moving out of my small hometown has made me reflect on how embedded Christianity is in the culture down there, and though I’ve been questioning my relationship to the church since high school, it’s definitely a theme on this album, but so is family.”

“I knew I could make another album on my phone, but I wanted to make sure that I was leveling up, especially for the debut,” Jadagu says of her decision to record the album in a proper studio in the outskirts of Paris.

Read our review of What Is Going On? here.

