News

All





Hannah Jadagu Shares Video For New Single “Say It Now” Out Now via Sub Pop





Hannah Jadagu has shared a video for her new single, “Say It Now.” View the Jade De Brito-directed video below.

Jadagu speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Say It Now’ is my sort of inner reflection on where things have gone wrong in my past interactions and relationships with other people. Sonically and lyrically, I feel as though this song signifies me venturing into a new world that is even more intense and vulnerable. Making this video was so special because I got to make it during my first visit to Paris. We shot it in about two days, showcasing a sort of ‘day in the life’ where I do studio work and get to go around the city. It’s a nice contrast to the lyrical content because there’s truly no time to be sad in Paris.”

Last October 2021, Jadagu shared the single “All My Time Is Wasted,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jadagu released the EP What Is Going On? last year via Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.