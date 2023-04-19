News

Hannah Jadagu Shares Video for New Song “Admit It” and Announces New U.S. Tour Dates Aperture Due Out May 19 via Sub Pop

Photography by Steve Zambon



Hannah Jadagu is releasing her debut full-length album, Aperture, on May 19 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Admit It,” via a music video. She’s also announced some fall U.S. tour dates. Sterling Smith directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Jadagu had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Admit It’ is centered around being there for someone you typically lean on. It’s about the value of a certain strength and support that can come from family. I wanted that same idea to come across in the production of the song, which is inspired by the music I listened to during my childhood.”

Jadagu co-produced the album with Max Robert Baby and recorded it at Greasy Studios Paris. Marcus Linon mixed the album, which was mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Mastering.

Aperture includes the 2022 single, “Say It Now.” When the album was announced, Jadagu shared its lead single, “What You Did,” via a music video. “What You Did” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “Warning Sign,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Aperture follows Jadagu’s What Is Going On? EP, released in 2021 via Sub Pop.

What Is Going On? was recorded entirely on Jadagu’s iPhone 7 and was released soon after she graduated high school in Mesquite, TX . Aperture features songs written between high school and her sophomore year of college in New York. “Where I grew up, everyone is Christian; even if you don’t go to church, you’re still practicing in some form,” Jadagu says in a press release. “Moving out of my small hometown has made me reflect on how embedded Christianity is in the culture down there, and though I’ve been questioning my relationship to the church since high school, it’s definitely a theme on this album, but so is family.”

“I knew I could make another album on my phone, but I wanted to make sure that I was leveling up, especially for the debut,” Jadagu says of her decision to record the album in a proper studio in the outskirts of Paris.

Read our review of What Is Going On? here.

Hannah Jadagu Tour Dates:

Sat. May 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

Sat. Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Mind The Gap Festival

Wed. Sep. 06 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Thu. Sep. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Fri. Sep. 08 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

Sat. Sep. 09 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Sun. Sep. 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Tue. Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

Wed. Sep. 13 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Thu. Sep. 14 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Sun. Sep. 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

Tue. Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Wed. Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Brick & Mortar

Thu. Sep. 21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Sun. Sep. 24 - Portland, OR - Polaris

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine Basement

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Fri. Sep. 29 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sun. Oct. 01 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

