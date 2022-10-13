News

Hans Pucket Share Video For New Single “Bankrupt,” Announce Tour With The Beths No Drama Due Out November 4 via Carpark





New Zealand four piece Hans Pucket have shared a video for their new single, “Bankrupt.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, No Drama, which will be out on November 4 via Carpark. They have also announced a U.S. tour with The Beths. View the video, directed by the band’s Callum Devlin, below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Devlin states in a press release: “‘Bankrupt’ might be my favorite song from the album, so naturally I put myself in charge of directing this video. This concept (some form of ‘band in a room’ video) has been banging around my brain for over a year. I’d been holding on to a lot of misplaced fear and dread around this album release, which I think led to this very dark tone. Annabel shot the hell out of it, and our skeleton ‘Prince Phillip’ really stole the show. It was a truly cathartic experience, getting to electrocute the band for this video. Any fear is now gone, I am ready for the album to come out now.”

Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “My Brain Is a Vacant Space,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the single “No Drama,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Hans Pucket and The Beths 2023 Tour Dates:

2/16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

2/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

3/2 - New York, NY@ Brooklyn Steel

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

3/8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

3/11 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips

3/14 - Denver, CO @ Summit

3/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

3/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

3/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

