Hans Pucket Share Video For New Single “No Drama” No Drama Due Out November 4 via Carpark





New Zealand four piece Hans Pucket have shared a video for their new single, “No Drama.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on November 4 via Carpark. View the Annabel Kean-directed video below.

The band’s Oliver Devlin states in a press release: “This song is about social anxiety, and being surrounded by very unhappy people on the internet. Sometimes, of course, very rightfully hurt people are dealing with their experiences of injustice, inequality or trauma. I think part of the song is being overwhelmed by all of this, the desire to bury my head in the sand and the fear of who I could become if I did switch off from it all.

“We originally attempted it a bit slower, but it was Callum Devlin who suggested this could be our ‘Voulez Vous.’ During pre-production I played this song to Liz Stokes and she suggested overlaying the bridge onto the chorus at the end—a move Jon called ‘classic Liz.’

“This song also features our largest contingent of guest musicians on the album. ‘Horns Pucket’ (our four piece horn section arranged by Callum Passells) and ‘Hans Pluckit’ (string quartet, arranged and conducted by Benjamin Sinclair) bring some high production value to this track.”

Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “My Brain Is a Vacant Space,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

