Harmony Tividad of Girlpool Announces Solo EP, Shares Video for New Song “Good Things Take Time” Dystopia House EP Due Out August 25 via Harmony's Fantasy Corp

Photography by Morgan Maher



Harmony (full name Harmony Tividad), previously one half of indie band Girlpool, has announced the release of her debut solo EP, Dystopia Girl, and shared a music video for its lead single, “Good Things Take Time.” Dystopia Girl is due out August 25 via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp and features five songs. The music video for “Good Things Take Time,” was directed by Morgan Maher and depicts Harmony leading a ceremony to a room full of women before they go to the beach. Watch it below followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

“Good Things Take Time” was produced by Wyatt Bernard, Dylan Brady, Francis Brady, and Micah Jasper and was mixed by Kayla Regan. Harmony tackles themes of infinity worlds, reality restarts, and angel kisses from otherworldly dimensions. Dystopia Girl is meant to explore the “holographic lie” of an enchanted reality, guided by a headstrong heart.

Of her new song, Harmony says in a press release, “‘Good Things Take Time’ is a song that came to me in a dream January 12, 2022. It’s pretty ironic because I feel like throughout my life I have been a somewhat impatient person. In the dream I was playing a Girlpool show and people were asking me to play ‘Good Things Take Time.’ I felt awkward because I knew it wasn’t a Girlpool song. In the dream I began to gently play it on guitar and sing to it. I woke up with the melody in my head and texted my parents asking if it was a Sheryl Crow song cause I felt like with the chuggy guitar chord changes it kinda had her vibe (although lost in its current form.) They both responded that they had never heard that melody before and didn’t think it was from anywhere—it felt so crystal clear to me that I felt like it had to have come from somewhere else.

“Within 30 minutes of them texting me back, I had written the entire song. Only a week and a half before writing it had I met my now long-term boyfriend, and this song had so much certainty in our relationship without me even knowing him. It’s the first really uplifted song I’ve written and felt like something that was coming from a place of higher understanding and acceptance for things. It’s also been funny as it’s the first song to roll out on this project; the mantra of it being the first song has been teaching me patience, as whenever I have felt like I need to put music out today, immediately!, etc (classic me), the song reminds me to find solace in the pause and know that things are happening in the time they are meant to.”

Harmony travels that thin line which separates fantasy from reality, showing us just how interconnected we are to the unknown.

Girlpool announced in August 2022 that they were breaking up.

Dystopia Girl EP Tracklist:

1. Angel Kisses

2. Good Things Take Time

3. Shoplifting From Nike

4. I Am So Lucky and Nothing Can Stop Me

5. Dystopia Girl

