Hatchie Announces Deluxe Edition of Last Album, Shares New Song “Rooftops” (Feat. Liam Benzvi) Giving the World Away (Deluxe Edition) Due Out April 7 via Secretly Canadian





Hatchie, the shoegaze/dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has announced a deluxe edition of her 2022-released sophomore album, Giving the World Away, and shared a new song from it, “Rooftops,” which features Liam Benzvi. The deluxe edition is due out April 7 via Secretly Canadian. Listen to the song below, followed by the deluxe edition’s tracklist.

Pilbeam had this to say in a press release: “I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving the World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver. We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022. In the meantime, the three of us were finally all able to get back in a room together in 2021, with no specific plans for the outcome. After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album. It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first.”

The deluxe edition includes “Nosedive,” a new song Hatchie shared last November that was one of our Songs of the Week. It features four new songs and one remix. Jay Watson (Tame Impala, GUM, Pond) plays drums on three of the five new tracks.

Giving the World Away was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Stream Giving the World Away here.

Read our interview with Hatchie on Giving the World Away here.

Read our rave review of Giving the World Away here.

Giving the World Away includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September 2021 via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week and one of our Top 130 Songs of 2021. When Giving the World Away was announced Hatchie shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. “Quicksand” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Hatchie shared its third single, title track “Giving the World Away,” via a lyric video for it. “Giving the World Away” also made our Songs of the Week list. The album’s next single, “Lights On,” was also shared via a video and once made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “The Rhythm,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out in 2019 via Double Double Whammy.

Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE) and Beach House drummer James Barone.

2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in a previous press release Pilbeam said she’s expanded her palette with Giving the World Away. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”

Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.

Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.

Giving the World Away (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

1. Lights On

2. This Enchanted

3. Twin

4. Take My Hand

5. The Rhythm

6. Quicksand

7. Thinking Of

8. Giving The World Away

9. The Key

10. Don’t Leave Me In The Rain

11. Sunday Song

12. Til We Run Out of Air

13. Nosedive

14. Cast Aside

15. Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)

16. Dream On (Country Girl)

17. The Rhythm (George Clanton Remix)

