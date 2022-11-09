News

All





Hatchie Shares Video for New Song “Nosedive” Currently on Tour with Alex G





Hatchie, the shoegaze/dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has shared a new song, “Nosedive,” via a video for the single. It’s the first new Hatchie song since the April release of her sophomore album, Giving the World Away, on Secretly Canadian. Hatchie is currently on tour with Alex G. Check out “Nosedive” below, followed by Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.

Pilbeam had this to say about the new song in a press release: “I wrote ‘Nosedive’ with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] last year after we hit up an amazing goth megaclub in Denver on a weeknight. We were inspired to recreate the energy we felt there and experiment with a lyric-free chorus. There aren’t any other songs in our live show that are this punchy, so we wanted to write something angry and powerful. It’s about realizing you don’t have control over your life despite your best efforts; I wanted the lyrics to sound like the devil on your shoulder convincing you to self sabotage.”

Stream Giving the World Away here.

Read our interview with Hatchie on Giving the World Away here.

Read our rave review of Giving the World Away here.

Giving the World Away includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September 2021 via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week and one of our Top 130 Songs of 2021. When Giving the World Away was announced Hatchie shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. “Quicksand” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Hatchie shared its third single, title track “Giving the World Away,” via a lyric video for it. “Giving the World Away” also made our Songs of the Week list. The album’s next single, “Lights On,” was also shared via a video and once made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “The Rhythm,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out in 2019 via Double Double Whammy.

Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE) and Beach House drummer James Barone.

2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in a previous press release Pilbeam said she’s expanded her palette with Giving the World Away. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”

Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.

Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.

Hatchie North American Tour Dates:

11/8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/9 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/30 - Hesse, AU @ Beyond The Valley

01/07 - Melbourne, AU @ OnStage: The Series

03/18 - Mt Cotton, AU @ A Day on the Green (w/ Florence & the Machine)



^ w/ Alex G

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.