HEALTH Share Video for New Song “ASHAMED (OF BEING BORN)” RAT WARS Due Out December 7 via Loma Vista

Photography by Mynxii White



HEALTH are releasing a new album, RAT WARS, on December 7 via Loma Vista. Now they have shared another new song from it, “ASHAMED (OF BEING BORN),” via a music video. The band’s bassist/producer John Famiglietti co-directed the video with James Kid. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The video was filmed during Famiglietti’s recent visits to the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA and DragonCon in Atlanta, GA. Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles, “CHILDREN OF SORROW” and “SICKO.” Stint (Oliver Tree, Demi Lovato) produced the album, which was mixed by Lars Stalfors (SALEM, The Neighbourhood). This is HEALTH’s fifth album and the follow-up to 2019’s VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR.

HEALTH Tour Dates:

03/02/24 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall *

03/04/24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre *

03/05/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine *

03/07/24 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage *

03/08/24 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory *

03/09/24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown *

03/11/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage *

03/12/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

03/13/24 - Richmond, VA - The National *

03/15/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

03/16/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

03/17/24 - Boston, MA - Royale *

03/19/24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

03/20/24 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic *

03/22/24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall *

03/23/24 - Saint Louis, MO - Red Flag *

03/25/24 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

03/26/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

03/28/24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

03/29/24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore *

03/30/24 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

04/01/24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

04/02/24 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

04/04/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater *



* with support from Pixel Grip and King Yosef

