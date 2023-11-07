News

All





Heartworms Shares New Single & Video ‘May I Comply’ 2024 US Support Dates with The Kills Announced

Photography by Gilbert Trejo



South London artist Heartworms - aka Jojo Orme is back with her brand new single “May I Comply” on Speedy Wunderground. Produced by Speedy Wunderground head Dan Carey, “May I Comply” is the first Heartworms release since her acclaimed debut EP A Comforting Notion arrived in March this year

Heartworms will play her biggest headline show to date at Village Underground on 21st November and will tour the US with The Kills in 2024.

Speaking about “May I Comply’” and its accompanying video by Gilbert Trejo (who also directed Heartworms’ previous video ‘24 Hours’), Heartworms says: “When I wrote this track I just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough… turned out to be a lot darker than I thought.”

Gilbert Trejo adds: “For “May I Comply” Jojo and I wanted to lean harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness. Between shooting “24 Hours” and “May I Comply” I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage.”







Read our interview with Heartworms here



Read our review of A Comforting Notion here



See Heartworms live in 2023/24:

21 Nov | Village Underground, London

25 Nov | Festival Les Creatives, Geneva

30 Nov | EKKO, Utrecht

1 Dec | Muziekgieterij, Maastricht

2 Dec | Zeitgeist Festival, Doornroosje, Nijmegen

3 Dec | HINK Festival, Paard Van Stal, The Hague

6 Jan | Rockaway Beach, Bognor Regis

1 Feb | The Roundhouse, London*

27 Feb | Webster Hall, New York

1 Mar | 9:30 Club, Washington DC^

2 Mar | The Orange Peel, Asheville^

4 Mar | Variety Playhouse, Atlanta^

5 Mar | Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville^

7 Mar | House of Blues, Houston^

8 Mar | Stubb’s, Austin^

9 Mar | House of Blues, Dallas^

11 Mar | Sunshine, Albuquerque^

12 Mar | The Van Buren, Phoenix^

14 Mar | The Wiltern, Los Angeles^

15 Mar | Ace of Spades, Sacramento^

16 Mar | Fox Theater, Oakland^

*w/ The Last Dinner Party

^w/ The Kills



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.