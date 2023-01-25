News

All





Heather Woods Broderick Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Crashing Against the Sun” Labyrinth Due Out April 7 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Jeremy Johnstone



Heather Woods Broderick has announced a new album, Labyrinth, and shared its first single, “Crashing Against the Sun,” via a music video. Labyrinth is due out April 7 via Western Vinyl. Jeremy Johnstone directed the “Crashing Against the Sun” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album includes “Blood Runs Through Me,” a new song Broderick shared in November that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

Broderick had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Crashing Against the Sun’ is about coming to terms with the realities of today, and moving through the present with a presence of mind and recognition of all the possibilities the future holds. It’s about what we cling to as reassurance or validation in our world, and how these things are often fleeting. The song illustrates a curiosity as to how those same sentiments can also have dual existence and present positivity. The subtleties of existence are full of variability. Our experience can often feel redundant, but uniqueness lies in the details. Essentially, time flies, enjoy the ride.”

D. James Goodwin co-produced the album, which is Broderick’s fifth. She’s based in Los Angeles, but was born in Maine.

Broderick had this to say about the new album’s themes: “Many of us yearn for stillness and peace, as an escape from the movement all around us. Yet movement is perpetual, happening all the time on some level. It’s as wild as the wind, yet eternally predictable in its inevitability. It is linear in part, but infinite in its circuitry. Our lives just punctuate it.”

Labyrinth Tracklist:

1. As I Left

2. I Want to Go

3. Admiration

4. Crashing Against the Sun

5. Wandering

6. Wherever I Go

7. Tiny Receptors

8. Blood Run Through Me

9. Seemed a River

10. What Does Love Care

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.