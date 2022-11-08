News

Heather Woods Broderick Shares Video For New Single “Blood Run Through Me” Out Now via Western Vinyl

Photography by Sophie Kuller



Heather Woods Broderick has shared a video for her new single, “Blood Run Through Me.” It is out now via Western Vinyl. The song features vocals from co-producer D. James Goodwin and Lisa Hannigan. View the Jeremy Johnstone-directed video below.

In a press release, Broderick states that the new single is “about human connection and the ways in which we move through our experiences, in relation to one another. Everyone has their own perspective or view through which they experience life, and although we move through life somewhat collectively, we each have our own story to tell.

“The idea for the video was to capture individuals reacting to the song, highlighting people’s individuality with the song being the common denominator. It’s beautiful to learn about people through observation—through their movements large or small, or through making eye contact. It was incredible to see how this song made people want to move, or the emotion it evoked at times—to exchange the story in the song for a glimpse into these individuals’ experience.”

