Heather Woods Broderick Shares Video for New Song "Wherever I Go" Labyrinth Due Out This Friday via Western Vinyl





Heather Woods Broderick is releasing a new album, Labyrinth, this Friday via Western Vinyl. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Wherever I Go,” via a music video featuring Broderick in the dessert. Jeremy Johnstone directed the video. Watch it below.

“The video for ‘Wherever I Go’ is about the juxtaposition of having some fun, and letting go against the repetitive nature of daily life. The song has both a lot of irony and energy in it, and we wanted to reflect this visually,” Broderick says in a press release. “The duality in the lyrics is paralleled inside the day that takes place in the video. The repetitions in daily life are playfully represented in the suburban scenes decorated by glitchy/GIF companions, and the wide open landscape shots reflect the free, pure joy that exists inside each day if you go find it. The video was conceptualized and directed by Jeremy Johnstone. Movement direction by Kacie Boblitt. It features Juliet Johnstone, Erick Eiser, Elke Shari Van den Broeck, Daniel Sparks, and Corrina Repp.”

The album includes “Blood Runs Through Me,” a new song Broderick shared in November that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. When Labyrinth was announced in January, Broderick shared its second single, “Crashing Against the Sun,” via a music video. “Crashing Against the Sun” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “Admiration.”

D. James Goodwin co-produced the album, which is Broderick’s fifth. She’s based in Los Angeles, but was born in Maine.

Broderick had this to say about the new album’s themes in a previous press release: “Many of us yearn for stillness and peace, as an escape from the movement all around us. Yet movement is perpetual, happening all the time on some level. It’s as wild as the wind, yet eternally predictable in its inevitability. It is linear in part, but infinite in its circuitry. Our lives just punctuate it.”

