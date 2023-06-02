News

Helena Deland Announces New Tour Dates, Shares New Song “Spring Bug” North American Headline Tour Set to Begin November 2

Photography by William Sabourin



Montreal singer/songwriter Helena Deland is back with a new song, “Spring Bug.” She has also announced dates for her first North American headline tour. Chivi Chivi directed the visualizer video for “Spring Bug.” Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Deland’s dainty vocals backed by a tenacious guitar are no stranger to concert halls as she’s toured with names such as Weyes Blood, Andy Schauf, Connan Mockasin, Soccer Mommy, and Iggy Pop in the past. Tickets are on sale now.

“Spring sun and spring rain make past selves sprout out of the ground. The question of whether or not to leave this town becomes the background on which they wreak havoc,” Deland says in a press release. “‘Spring Bug’ is the wave of a hand trying to shoo off a noisy flying creature, and the creature is me! Thank you for listening.”

Deland’s previous releases include the recent single “Deceiver” in collaboration with Claire Rousay and the 2022 single “Swimmer.”

Deland released her debut solo album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle. It was #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our 2018 The End interview with Helena Deland about endings and death.

Helena Deland Tour Dates:

11/02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

11/03 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

11/04 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/06 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

11/07 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

11/08 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

11/09 - Phoenix, AR - Valley Bar

11/1 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St

11/14 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

11/15 - Detroit, MI - El Club

11/16 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe

11/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

11/19 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

11/24 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

11/25 - Québec City, QC - Le Pantoum

