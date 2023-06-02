Helena Deland Announces New Tour Dates, Shares New Song “Spring Bug”
North American Headline Tour Set to Begin November 2
Jun 02, 2023
Photography by William Sabourin
Montreal singer/songwriter Helena Deland is back with a new song, “Spring Bug.” She has also announced dates for her first North American headline tour. Chivi Chivi directed the visualizer video for “Spring Bug.” Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Deland’s dainty vocals backed by a tenacious guitar are no stranger to concert halls as she’s toured with names such as Weyes Blood, Andy Schauf, Connan Mockasin, Soccer Mommy, and Iggy Pop in the past. Tickets are on sale now.
“Spring sun and spring rain make past selves sprout out of the ground. The question of whether or not to leave this town becomes the background on which they wreak havoc,” Deland says in a press release. “‘Spring Bug’ is the wave of a hand trying to shoo off a noisy flying creature, and the creature is me! Thank you for listening.”
Deland’s previous releases include the recent single “Deceiver” in collaboration with Claire Rousay and the 2022 single “Swimmer.”
Deland released her debut solo album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle. It was #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our 2018 The End interview with Helena Deland about endings and death.
Helena Deland Tour Dates:
11/02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
11/03 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
11/04 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
11/06 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
11/07 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
11/08 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
11/09 - Phoenix, AR - Valley Bar
11/1 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St
11/14 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
11/15 - Detroit, MI - El Club
11/16 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe
11/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
11/19 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
11/24 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
11/25 - Québec City, QC - Le Pantoum
