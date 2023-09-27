News

Helena Deland Shares Video for New Song “Strawberry Moon” Goodnight Summerland Due Out October 13 via Chivi Chivi

Photography by Lawrence Fafard



Montreal singer/songwriter Helena Deland is releasing a new album, Goodnight Summerland, on October 13 via Chivi Chivi. Now she has shared another new song from it, “Strawberry Moon,” via a music video featuring Deland performing the song on a rowboat at dusk. David Connor directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Deland’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Deland says she wrote the song “during an annual vacation at a beloved friend’s cottage by the lake, where strawberries are known as ‘heart berries’ in the Anishinaabe tradition, ‘Strawberry Moon’ is sleepless and peaceful.”

She adds: “I was clear minded, able to welcome both the eagerness and weariness brought forth by the love story unfolding at a distance. These sentiments infuse ordinary nights with the colors of fate. Every year of our lives has taken us to where we are. We’re not just witnesses to this moment; we’re an integral part of a world where strawberries bloom every year. This is the final single from and last song on Goodnight Summerland, out October 13th. My North American tour starts November 2nd with support from Jana Horn and Shaina Hayes.”

Goodnight Summerland includes “Spring Bug,” a new song Deland shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week, and the 2022 single “Swimmer.” When the album was announced she shared another single from it, “Bright Green Vibrant Gray,” via a music video.

Deland released her debut solo album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle. It was #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Deland co-produced the new album with Sam Evian (aka Sam Owens, who also engineered it), recording at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskill mountains. Heba Kadry (Beach House, Slowdive) mastered the album.

Read our 2018 The End interview with Helena Deland about endings and death.

Helena Deland Tour Dates:

11/02/2023 - Vancouver - Fox Cabaret

11/03/2023 - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

11/04/2023 - Portland - Mississippi Studios

11/06/2023 - San Francisco - Cafe du Nord

11/07/2023 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room

11/08/2023 - San Diego - Casbah

11/09/2023 - Phoenix - Valley Bar

11/11/2023 - Denver - Lost Lake

11/13/2023 - Minneapolis - 7th st

11/14/2023 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall

11/15/2023 - Detroit - El club

11/16/2023 - Toronto - Horseshoe

11/18/2023 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/19/2023 - DC - Songbyrd

11/24/2023 - Montréal - La Tulipe

11/25/2023 - Québec - Le Pantoum

02/13/2024 - Baden - One Of A Million Festival

02/14/2024 - Munich - Milla

02/15/2024 - Berlin - Privatclub

02/16/2024 - Amsterdam - Paradiso Upstairs

02/17/2024 - Paris - Pop Up Du Label

02/19/2024 - Brussels - Botanique

02/21/2024 - London - The Lexington

