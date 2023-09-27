Helena Deland Shares Video for New Song “Strawberry Moon”
Goodnight Summerland Due Out October 13 via Chivi Chivi
Sep 27, 2023
Photography by Lawrence Fafard
Montreal singer/songwriter Helena Deland is releasing a new album, Goodnight Summerland, on October 13 via Chivi Chivi. Now she has shared another new song from it, “Strawberry Moon,” via a music video featuring Deland performing the song on a rowboat at dusk. David Connor directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Deland’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Deland says she wrote the song “during an annual vacation at a beloved friend’s cottage by the lake, where strawberries are known as ‘heart berries’ in the Anishinaabe tradition, ‘Strawberry Moon’ is sleepless and peaceful.”
She adds: “I was clear minded, able to welcome both the eagerness and weariness brought forth by the love story unfolding at a distance. These sentiments infuse ordinary nights with the colors of fate. Every year of our lives has taken us to where we are. We’re not just witnesses to this moment; we’re an integral part of a world where strawberries bloom every year. This is the final single from and last song on Goodnight Summerland, out October 13th. My North American tour starts November 2nd with support from Jana Horn and Shaina Hayes.”
Goodnight Summerland includes “Spring Bug,” a new song Deland shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week, and the 2022 single “Swimmer.” When the album was announced she shared another single from it, “Bright Green Vibrant Gray,” via a music video.
Deland released her debut solo album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle. It was #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Deland co-produced the new album with Sam Evian (aka Sam Owens, who also engineered it), recording at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskill mountains. Heba Kadry (Beach House, Slowdive) mastered the album.
Read our 2018 The End interview with Helena Deland about endings and death.
Helena Deland Tour Dates:
11/02/2023 - Vancouver - Fox Cabaret
11/03/2023 - Seattle - Madame Lou’s
11/04/2023 - Portland - Mississippi Studios
11/06/2023 - San Francisco - Cafe du Nord
11/07/2023 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room
11/08/2023 - San Diego - Casbah
11/09/2023 - Phoenix - Valley Bar
11/11/2023 - Denver - Lost Lake
11/13/2023 - Minneapolis - 7th st
11/14/2023 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall
11/15/2023 - Detroit - El club
11/16/2023 - Toronto - Horseshoe
11/18/2023 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/19/2023 - DC - Songbyrd
11/24/2023 - Montréal - La Tulipe
11/25/2023 - Québec - Le Pantoum
02/13/2024 - Baden - One Of A Million Festival
02/14/2024 - Munich - Milla
02/15/2024 - Berlin - Privatclub
02/16/2024 - Amsterdam - Paradiso Upstairs
02/17/2024 - Paris - Pop Up Du Label
02/19/2024 - Brussels - Botanique
02/21/2024 - London - The Lexington
