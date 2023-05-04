News

High Pulp Announce New Album, Share New Song “(If You Don’t Leave) The City Will Kill You” Days in the Desert Due Out July 28 via ANTI-

Photography by London Van Rooy & Jon Christopherson



Los Angeles-based experimental jazz collective High Pulp have announced a new album, Days in the Desert, and shared a new song from it, “(If You Don’t Leave) The City Will Kill You,” which features Daedelus and was shared via a music video. Days in the Desert is due out July 28 via ANTI-. Check out “(If You Don’t Leave) The City Will Kill You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“The word jazz is going to follow our band around forever, which is fine, we love jazz, we are inspired by jazz,” group founder and drummer Bobby Granfelt says in a press release. “But our influences are much wider than that.”

The press release says that although they may be influenced by the classic Gil Evans-Miles Davis jazz collaborations in the 1950s, High Pulp have also been inspired by ’90s indie-rock such as Stereolab’s Dots and Loops and Tortoise’s TNT.

“We embraced more imperfections in terms of our executions, but as a result our compositions got stronger, more solid,” alto saxophonist Andy Morrill says. “The album started to get simpler. And also a little more human.”

Days in the Desert Tracklist:

1. Slaw

2. Dirtmouth (ft. James Brandon Lewis)

3. Solanin (ft. Brandee Younger)

4. Never In My Short Sweet Life (ft. Mononeon)

5. Robert Pollard

6. Unified Dakotas (ft. Jeff Parker)

7. Fast Asleep

8. (If You Don’t Leave) The City Will Kill You (ft. Daedelus)

9. Fatigue (ft. Kurt Rosenwinkel & Telemakus)

10. Bad Infinity

High Pulp Tour Dates: 6/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Torch Club

6/9 - Tahoe, CA @ Tahoe Tap House

6/10 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJAZZ

6/11 - Venice Beach, CA @ Del Monte Speakeasy

6/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

6/14 - Chico, CA @ Argus

6/16 - Seattle, WA @ Goodbye Look at Bad Bar

6/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Guilt & Co.

6/18 - Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue

8/27 - Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

