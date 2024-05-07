News

Hinds Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Boom Boom Back” (Feat. Beck) VIVA HINDS Due Out September 6 via Lucky Number

Photography by Dario Vazquez

Madrid-based band Hinds have announced a new album, VIVA HINDS, and shared a new song from it, “Boom Boom Back,” which features Beck. They have also announced some North American tour dates. VIVA HINDS also features Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten and is due out September 6 via Lucky Number. Check out the “Boom Boom Back” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

VIVA HINDS features “Coffee,” a new song the band shared in February. VIVA HINDS is the band’s first album since becoming a duo again. Hinds was founded by co-vocalists and co-guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote in 2011, but for most of their career they’ve been a four-piece. Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen left the band in 2022, returning them to a duo.

Pete Robertson (The Vaccines, beabadoobee) produced the album, which was mixed by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg) and engineered by Tom Roach. It was recorded in rural France.

“This isn’t a rational album, this is made with emotions, in no specific order,” Cosials says in a press release. “We never sat down to think what we should write about, we sat down to write about what we were going through. We didn’t choose a ‘new look,’ we didn’t wanna pretend to be mature, or appear as a more sophisticated band. To me it is cohesive, but it’s not a fairy tale or a brainy narrative. It’s heart-driven.”

Of keeping the band going despite the line-up change and other challenges (the pandemic, no label), Cosials says: “We started the band because we are so safe and comfortable with each other. Our relationship is unbreakable. This connection between us hasn’t changed since the very beginning. We still finish each other’s ideas, laugh at each other’s jokes and rhyme each other’s lines. Maintaining that enthusiasm for music and for Hinds through the years may seem extremely difficult to find, but it’s something that only can happen with your very best friend.”

Hinds’ last album, The Prettiest Curse, came out in 2020. Read our interview with the band about it.

VIVA HINDS Tracklist:

1. Hi, How Are You

2. The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

3. Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

4. Stranger ​​(ft. Grian Chatten)

5. Superstar

6. Mala Vista

7. On My Own

8. Coffee

9. En Forma

10. Bon Voyage

Hinds Tour Dates:

May 11th – Barcelona, ES - Fango

May 17th - Paris, FR - Supersonic Records (Sold Out)

May 19th - Munich, DE - Pfingstfestival

May 21st - Berlin, DE – Monarch (Sold Out)

May 24th – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

May 26th - Brighton, UK - Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening) (Sold Out)

May 27th - London, UK - Lower Third (Sold Out)

May 28th - London, UK - Lower Third (Sold Out)

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette

October 9th - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

October 12th – San Diego, CA - Casbah

October 15th – San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

October 20th – Madison, WI - High Noon

October 21st – Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto - Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC - Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

