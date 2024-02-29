News

All





Hinds Share Video for New Song “Coffee” The Band’s First Single in Four Years Finds the Band a Duo Again

Photography by Dario Vazquez



Madrid-based band Hinds have returned with a new song, “Coffee,” via a music video. It is the band’s first single in four years and the first since becoming a duo again. Hinds was founded by co-vocalists and co-guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote in 2011, but for most of their career they’ve been a four-piece. Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen left the band in 2022, returning them to a duo. Listen to “Coffee” below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Pete Robertson (The Vaccines, beabadoobee) produced the song, which was mixed by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg).

Hinds collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Coffee’ is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do. It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Hinds’ most recent album, The Prettiest Curse, came out in 2020. Read our interview with the band about it.

Hinds Tour Dates:

March 13th - SXSW - Spanish Wave @ Shangri-La - Austin, TX

March 14th - SXSW - FLOODfest @ Mohawk - Austin, TX

March 15th - SXSW - SXSW - Pooneh Presents @ Radio East - Austin, TX

March 16th - SXSW - SXSW - Hotel San Jose - Austin, TX

March 18th - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*

March 19th - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*

May 17th - Supersonic Records - Paris, France

May 19th - THEATRON Pfingstfestival - Munich, Germany

May 21st – Monarch - Berlin, Germany

May 26th - Prince Albert - Brighton, UK (Matinee)

May 26th - Prince Albert - Brighton, UK (Evening)

May 27th - The Lower Third - London, UK

May 28th - The Lower Third - London, UK

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.