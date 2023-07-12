News

Hiss Golden Messenger Share New Song “Shinbone” Jump for Joy Due Out August 25 via Merge





American folk band, Hiss Golden Messenger, have shared a new song “Shinbone,” which is the second single to be released from their upcoming album Jump for Joy. This LP is due out August 25 via Merge. The band also has an extensive fall tour ahead of them. Check out “Shinbone” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Hiss Golden Messenger are bandleader M.C Taylor, guitarist Chris Boerner, bassist Alex Bingham, drummer Nick Falk, and keyboardist Sam Fribush. Jump for Joy was produced by M.C Taylor.



Of “Shinbone,” Taylor says in a press release: “I wrote this tune after abruptly coming out of a prolonged depression. As anyone that struggles with depression knows, sometimes you just snap out of it for no reason that you can discern. This song contains what I think may be one of the mission statements of Jump for Joy, namely: If you take the big gamble and lose it all, can you survive with whatever’s left? That’s the question a lot of us are asking ourselves.”



The song immediately jumps into a pattern of funky guitar chords with a quaint drums keeping pace which offers a sense of optimism that’s reflected in the song’s lyrics. Taylor sings of finally finding a sense of joy and peace he had been lacking before which is evident in lyrics “Woke up this morning/My God I felt happy/What a strange sensation.”



“Shinbone” is preceded by the band’s recent single, “Nu-Grape,” which is also featured on Jump for Joy.

Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates:

July 21 – Waldoboro, ME – Waldo Theatre (M.C. Taylor Solo)

July 22 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square (M.C. Taylor Solo) [SOLD OUT]

July 23 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square (M.C. Taylor Solo) [SOLD OUT]

August 4-8 – Kaslo Bay Park, BC – Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest

September 15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

September 16 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom+

September 17 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

October 19 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House*

October 20 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club*

October 21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

October 22 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall*

October 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair*

October 26 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair*

October 27 – Holyoke, MA – Race Street Live*

October 28 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB*

October 29 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre*

November 1 – Detroit, MI – El Club*

November 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

November 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line*

November 4 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy*

November 7 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn#

November 9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl#

November 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West#

November 11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel#

November 28 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub#

November 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub#

November 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall#

December 1 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room#

December 2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre#

December 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room#

December 5 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory#

December 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre^

December 8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre^

December 9 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall^

December 10 – Eugene, OR – W.O.W. Hall^

December 11 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s^

December 13 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre^

December 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore^

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour^

December 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room^

December 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House

December 31 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House

March 1 – 8, 2024 – Miami, FL – Cayamo Cruise



+ with special guest William Tyler & The Impossible Truth

* with special guest Sylvie

# with special guest Adeem The Artist

^ with special guest The Lostines

