Holly Humberstone Shares “Superbloodmoon” featuring d4vd. Lifted From Her Highly Anticipated Debut album Paint My Bedroom Black.

Photography by Ariel Pedatzur



BRIT Awards Rising Star Award winner Holly Humberstone releases “Superbloodmoon” featuring American artist d4vd. It’s the third song taken from her highly anticipated debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, which arrives on 13 October 2023. A super blood moon occurs when the Earth’s moon is in a total lunar eclipse and the sky becomes red, and Holly loved the idea of how rare it was.

She met billion-streaming American singer and songwriter d4vd in London at longtime collaborator Rob Milton’s studio, who explains, “Holly and I wrote this song in just a few hours. It was really effortless and special. We both loved the idea of a Superbloodmoon and two people witnessing the same thing no matter where they are in the world. We also got to perform it together at my show in London a couple of months ago, which was the first time I’ve ever gotten to collab with someone onstage like that, and it was really fun. I’m very grateful to Holly for having me on this song.” Humberstone also adds, ”I had the title for the song on my notes, and it just stemmed from there. We wrote about witnessing the same thing from opposite sides of the world and feeling lonely but connected through that experience at the same time. I love the song, and I’m so grateful to d4vd for bringing it to life with me.”







Humberstone is already an artist who has had sell-out shows across the USA, including LA’s Roxy, to two nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and appeared on Late Night With Stephen Colbert. This all led to Holly being invited on tour with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red across North America. It was during these tours through soulless hotel rooms from March to December last year that the 23-year-old began piecing together her debut album. Themes of lost loves, family units, and the deep-set fears of youth led to the foundations of Paint My Bedroom Black. “I have had such a fun, crazy, challenging few years,” Holly says, “I wanted to put absolutely all of that into this album. An album is a much different headspace for me, but it is filled with snapshots of where I’ve been and where I’m at.”



PAINT MY BEDROOM BLACK TRACKLISTING

1. Paint My Bedroom Black

2. Into Your Room

3. Cocoon

4. Kissing In Swimming Pools

5. Ghost Me

6. Superbloodmoon (featuring d4vd)

7. Antichrist

8. Lauren

9. Baby Blues

10. Flatlining

11. Elvis Impersonators

12. Girl

13. Room Service

