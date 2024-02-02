News

Holly Macve releases “Time is Forever” The Title Track From Her New EP

Photography by Holly Macve



After an absence of almost three years, Holly Macve makes a striking return with her latest project—a mesmerizing five-track EP titled Time Is Forever. This release marks a significant milestone for the Irish-born, Yorkshire-raised songwriter, as she explains, “Time is Forever is the start of a new era for me. During the making of it, I spent a lot of days and nights alone in strange cigarette-stained motels, dreaming big and overcoming certain inhibitions. I put a lot of my soul into these tunes and I’m super excited to share them and play them live.”

Leading the EP is the hypnotic, narcotic title track, “Time Is Forever,” out now via Loving Memory Records / Believe.

Macve expands on the track sharing, “The writing process for this song was different for me, I usually just write on piano or guitar to begin with but this one was atmosphere first and the song followed. Most of it was recorded in my bedroom studio setup but it really came to life when I visited Valentine Studios in LA where Jay Bellerose added the most amazing drums. So lucky to have his beats on the EP”.



Time Is Forever Track listing:

1 - Beauty Queen

2- Dreamer

3 - Suburban House (feat. Lana Del Rey)

4 - Time Is Forever

5 - 1995

2024 Live Dates:

(* w/Matt Maltese)

20th February - The Lower Third, London

24th February - La Maroquinerie, Paris FR*

25th February - Rotonde Museum, Brussels BE*

27th February - Melkweg Max, Amsterdam NL*

28th February - Artheater, Cologne DE*

29th February - Frannz Club, Berlin DE*

2nd March - Hydrozagadka, Warsaw PL*

