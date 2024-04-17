 Home Counties Announce Debut Album "Exactly As It Seems" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 17th, 2024  
Subscribe


Home Counties Announce Debut Album “Exactly As It Seems”

And Share Final Single "Dividing Lines"

Apr 17, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Alex Amoros
Bookmark and Share


London’s Home Counties crackle with infectious energy on “Dividing Lines,” the final single before their debut album, Exactly As It Seems, arrives in stores on May 3rd via Submarine Cat Records. This electrifying track serves as a launchpad for the band’s sound, promising an album bursting with diverse influences and a “fun, exploratory way of thinking.”

Inspiration for “Dividing Lines” struck vocalist Will Harrison during lockdown walks in the English countryside. Witnessing restricted access to land sparked a thought-provoking exploration of social exclusion, both in land ownership and within the music industry itself.

Sonically, “Dividing Lines” fuses a 2000s pop sensibility with the infectious energy of Confidence Man, anchored by the alt-dancefloor mastery of LCD Soundsystem and the artistic spirit of Talking Heads’ Remain In Light/”Speaking In Tongues” era. Home Counties certainly appear to be a collective unafraid to push boundaries and forge their own distinct sonic identity.

With a UK headline tour kicking off in May and festival appearances at The Great Escape, Deer Shed, and Dot to Dot already secured, Home Counties are poised for a busy year

LIVE DATES

3 May - Third Man Blue Basement, London (Album Launch)
5 May, Sound City, Liverpool
7 May - YES Basement, Manchester
8 May - Broadcast, Glasgow
9 May - FOCUS Wales, Wrexham
10 May - Headrow House, Leeds
11 May - Are You Listening Festival, Reading
13 May - Hare + Hounds 2, Birmingham
14 May - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
17 May - The Great Escape, Brighton
18 May - Get Together Festival, Sheffield
22 May - Oslo, London
25 May - Dot 2 Dot, Bristol
26 May - Dot 2 Dot, Nottingham
28 Jul - Deer Shed Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent