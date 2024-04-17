News

Home Counties Announce Debut Album "Exactly As It Seems" And Share Final Single "Dividing Lines"

Photography by Alex Amoros



London’s Home Counties crackle with infectious energy on “Dividing Lines,” the final single before their debut album, Exactly As It Seems, arrives in stores on May 3rd via Submarine Cat Records. This electrifying track serves as a launchpad for the band’s sound, promising an album bursting with diverse influences and a “fun, exploratory way of thinking.”

Inspiration for “Dividing Lines” struck vocalist Will Harrison during lockdown walks in the English countryside. Witnessing restricted access to land sparked a thought-provoking exploration of social exclusion, both in land ownership and within the music industry itself.

Sonically, “Dividing Lines” fuses a 2000s pop sensibility with the infectious energy of Confidence Man, anchored by the alt-dancefloor mastery of LCD Soundsystem and the artistic spirit of Talking Heads’ Remain In Light/”Speaking In Tongues” era. Home Counties certainly appear to be a collective unafraid to push boundaries and forge their own distinct sonic identity.

With a UK headline tour kicking off in May and festival appearances at The Great Escape, Deer Shed, and Dot to Dot already secured, Home Counties are poised for a busy year

LIVE DATES

3 May - Third Man Blue Basement, London (Album Launch)

5 May, Sound City, Liverpool

7 May - YES Basement, Manchester

8 May - Broadcast, Glasgow

9 May - FOCUS Wales, Wrexham

10 May - Headrow House, Leeds

11 May - Are You Listening Festival, Reading

13 May - Hare + Hounds 2, Birmingham

14 May - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

17 May - The Great Escape, Brighton

18 May - Get Together Festival, Sheffield

22 May - Oslo, London

25 May - Dot 2 Dot, Bristol

26 May - Dot 2 Dot, Nottingham

28 Jul - Deer Shed Festival

