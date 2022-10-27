News

Horsegirl Share Cover of Minutemen’s “History Lesson Part 2” Versions of Modern Performance Out Now via Matador

Photography by Carlos Lowenstein



Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have shared a cover of Minutemen’s 1984 song “History Lesson Part 2.” Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “‘History Lesson Part 2’ has always been a punk manifesto for us. It was an unusual pick to cover considering the lyrics are so specific to Minutemen, but we thought there was something appealing too about recording a ‘History Lesson’ that doesn’t actually give you any history on us.”

Horsegirl’s debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, came out earlier this year via Matador.

