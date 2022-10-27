 Horsegirl Share Cover of Minutemen’s “History Lesson Part 2” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 27th, 2022  
Horsegirl Share Cover of Minutemen’s “History Lesson Part 2”

Versions of Modern Performance Out Now via Matador

Oct 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Carlos Lowenstein
Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have shared a cover of Minutemen’s 1984 song “History Lesson Part 2.” Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “‘History Lesson Part 2’ has always been a punk manifesto for us. It was an unusual pick to cover considering the lyrics are so specific to Minutemen, but we thought there was something appealing too about recording a ‘History Lesson’ that doesn’t actually give you any history on us.”

Horsegirl’s debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, came out earlier this year via Matador.

