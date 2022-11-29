Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes
Freakout/Release Due Out August 19 via Domino
Nov 29, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Hot Chip have shared a video for the song “Broken” from their latest album, Freakout/Release. The band have also shared three remixes of the song, created by Jacques Lu Cont, Planningtorock, and Each Other, respectively. View the Maxim Kelly-directed video and listen to the remixes below.
In a press release, Kelly states: “I’m intrigued by A.I. machines doing artwork. In the future, robots and computers might make music videos too, this is what I imagine the first will look like. I referenced the boyband videos I grew up watching on MTV, overly sentimental with emotional and gut-wrenching performances. In this video, soulless androids run through all the motions and cliches of these videos with deadpan robotic precision. It’s a pop video with all the entertaining and watchable bits taken out.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Black Friday Sale 2022 Now On – 35% Off Subscriptions and 50% Off Back Issues (News) —
- Under the Radar Announces My Favorite Movie Issue Starring Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Ezra Furman, Death Cab for Cutie, Maya Hawke, Alvvays, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, John Lithgow, Fred Armisen, Johnny Marr
- Metronomy Release Deluxe Edition of “Small World,” Share Video For “J’en ai assez vu” (News) — Metronomy
- Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes (News) — Hot Chip
- The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour (News) — The Charlatans, Ride
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.