 Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes

Freakout/Release Due Out August 19 via Domino

Nov 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Bookmark and Share


Hot Chip have shared a video for the song “Broken” from their latest album, Freakout/Release. The band have also shared three remixes of the song, created by Jacques Lu Cont, Planningtorock, and Each Other, respectively. View the Maxim Kelly-directed video and listen to the remixes below.

In a press release, Kelly states: “I’m intrigued by A.I. machines doing artwork. In the future, robots and computers might make music videos too, this is what I imagine the first will look like. I referenced the boyband videos I grew up watching on MTV, overly sentimental with emotional and gut-wrenching performances. In this video, soulless androids run through all the motions and cliches of these videos with deadpan robotic precision. It’s a pop video with all the entertaining and watchable bits taken out.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent