Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes Freakout/Release Due Out August 19 via Domino

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Hot Chip have shared a video for the song “Broken” from their latest album, Freakout/Release. The band have also shared three remixes of the song, created by Jacques Lu Cont, Planningtorock, and Each Other, respectively. View the Maxim Kelly-directed video and listen to the remixes below.

In a press release, Kelly states: “I’m intrigued by A.I. machines doing artwork. In the future, robots and computers might make music videos too, this is what I imagine the first will look like. I referenced the boyband videos I grew up watching on MTV, overly sentimental with emotional and gut-wrenching performances. In this video, soulless androids run through all the motions and cliches of these videos with deadpan robotic precision. It’s a pop video with all the entertaining and watchable bits taken out.”

