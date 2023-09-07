News

Hotline TNT Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “I Thought You’d Change” Cartwheel Due Out November 3 via Third Man

Photography by Wes Knoll



Hotline TNT, the Brooklyn-based band led by Will Anderson, have announced a new album, Cartwheel, and shared a new song from it “I Thought You’d Change,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Cartwheel is due out November 3 via Third Man. Eric Rahill directed the “I Thought You’d Change” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Anderson had this to say about “I Thought You’d Change” in a press release: “This song is about wanting a friendship to turn into something more, seeing it happen against all odds, wondering if it was the right thing to do, then wanting it to change back to a friendship or even a secret third style of attachment that I can’t identify or hold onto. This is the first time I’ve written a song that switches back and forth between two narrators, and I’m not sure which words are supposed to be mine and which are from my lover.”

The band also features August Beetschen, Mike Ralston, and Olivia Garner. Although Anderson played most of the instruments on Cartwheel himself.

Cartwheel follows 2021’s Nineteen In Love. The album includes “Protocol,” a new song the band shared in July that made our Songs of the Week list.

Cartwheel Tracklist:

1. Protocol

2. I Thought You’d Change

3. Beauty Filter

4. History Channel

5. I Know You

6. Son In Law

7. Out of Town

8. Maxine

9. That Was My Life

10. Spot Me

11. BMX

12. Stump

Hotline TNT Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sun. Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Tue. Oct. 3 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

Thu. Oct. 5 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Norfolk, VA @ Chincho’s Backstage *

Sat. Oct. 7 - Asheville, NC @ Different WRLD *^

Sun. Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

Mon. Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *

Tue. Oct. 10 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

Wed. Oct. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Buck Room *

Fri. Oct. 13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

Sat. Oct. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry *

Sun. Oct. 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

Mon. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

Tue. Oct. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

Mon. Nov. 6 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %

Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement %

Wed. Nov. 8 - Newcastle, UK @ Bobiks

Thu. Nov. 9 - Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

Fri. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ George Tavern

Sat. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

Fri. Nov. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre $

Sat. Nov. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $

Mon. Nov. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

Tue. Nov. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre $

Wed. Nov. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

Fri. Dec. 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club $

Sat. Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $



* w/ Sheer Mag

^ w/ Poison Ruïn

% w/ Snõõper

$ w/ Quicksand

