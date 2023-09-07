Hotline TNT Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “I Thought You’d Change”
Cartwheel Due Out November 3 via Third Man
Sep 07, 2023
Photography by Wes Knoll
Hotline TNT, the Brooklyn-based band led by Will Anderson, have announced a new album, Cartwheel, and shared a new song from it “I Thought You’d Change,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Cartwheel is due out November 3 via Third Man. Eric Rahill directed the “I Thought You’d Change” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Anderson had this to say about “I Thought You’d Change” in a press release: “This song is about wanting a friendship to turn into something more, seeing it happen against all odds, wondering if it was the right thing to do, then wanting it to change back to a friendship or even a secret third style of attachment that I can’t identify or hold onto. This is the first time I’ve written a song that switches back and forth between two narrators, and I’m not sure which words are supposed to be mine and which are from my lover.”
The band also features August Beetschen, Mike Ralston, and Olivia Garner. Although Anderson played most of the instruments on Cartwheel himself.
Cartwheel follows 2021’s Nineteen In Love. The album includes “Protocol,” a new song the band shared in July that made our Songs of the Week list.
Cartwheel Tracklist:
1. Protocol
2. I Thought You’d Change
3. Beauty Filter
4. History Channel
5. I Know You
6. Son In Law
7. Out of Town
8. Maxine
9. That Was My Life
10. Spot Me
11. BMX
12. Stump
Hotline TNT Tour Dates:
Sat. Sept. 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
Sun. Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
Tue. Oct. 3 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *
Wed. Oct. 4 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
Thu. Oct. 5 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads *
Fri. Oct. 6 - Norfolk, VA @ Chincho’s Backstage *
Sat. Oct. 7 - Asheville, NC @ Different WRLD *^
Sun. Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
Mon. Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *
Tue. Oct. 10 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
Wed. Oct. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Buck Room *
Fri. Oct. 13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *
Sat. Oct. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry *
Sun. Oct. 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *
Mon. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *
Tue. Oct. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *
Mon. Nov. 6 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %
Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement %
Wed. Nov. 8 - Newcastle, UK @ Bobiks
Thu. Nov. 9 - Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
Fri. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ George Tavern
Sat. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London
Fri. Nov. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre $
Sat. Nov. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $
Mon. Nov. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $
Tue. Nov. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre $
Wed. Nov. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $
Fri. Dec. 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club $
Sat. Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $
* w/ Sheer Mag
^ w/ Poison Ruïn
% w/ Snõõper
$ w/ Quicksand
