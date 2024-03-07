News

Hotly-Tipped Nottingham five-piece Otala Release New Single Today "Commedia" is out now on Lil Chop Record Shop

We’re big fans of Nottingham-based five-piece Otala here at Under the Radar, so it gives us great pleasure to announce their new single “Commedia” is out today.

Their first release on Lil Chop Record Shop, “Commedia” is available on all good streaming formats and is the follow-up to last year’s excellent debut EP Tell the Bees, which highlighted Otala as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from Nottingham’s currently thriving musical underground.

“Commedia” opens with a deceptive calm, its gentle guitars and wistful sax lines luring the listener into false senses of security. Obscure and haunting lyrics review a discordant social landscape, while layers of disarray are peeled back with an angular noise-rock scalpel and their atypical song structure. Spoken vocals guide through a twisted labyrinth of screeching stabs and unsettling flurries of cacophony. “Commedia” pushes and pulls from the shadows of a uniquely unsettling terrain.

Talking about the release further, Otala share that, “Delving into the disjointed nature of society, “Commedia” is a track we’ve been developing as a band over the past year that we hope shows a sense of growth from our first EP.”

Otala release another single entitled “Guatavita” in May along with more UK dates, which will be announced in soon.

In the meantime, catch them at the following :-



8 March - Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio (Supporting Cowboyy)

14 March - London, The Social

