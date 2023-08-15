HotWax release thunderous new single ‘Drop’
And announce UK and US tour dates
Aug 15, 2023
Photography by Chiara Gambuto
UK three-piece HotWax have unleashed a visceral new single ‘Drop’ via Marathon Artists. The track was mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg) and is heir first new music since the release of their acclaimed debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’. The release is accompanied by a strikings UFO-themed official music video directed by Josh Quinton,
“My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV” explains Josh; “I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.”
They will be playing a number of festivals before embarking on North America and UK support tours with Royal Blood this autumn.
HotWax Live Dates:
Aug 16, Saint Malo, Fr, La Route Du Rock
Aug 19, Bussoladomani, It , La Prima Estate - Louis Tomlinson
Aug 24, London, Blue Basement Third Man
Aug 25, London, All Points East, Strokes/Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Aug 26, Reading, Reading & Leeds, BBC Introducing Headline
Aug 27, Leeds , Reading & Leeds , BBC Introducing Headline
Sep 2, Darlington, Last Train Home Festival
Sep 9, Torquay, Burn It Down Fest
Sep 13, London, Colours Hoxton - Headline
Sep 14, Manchester, Deaf Institute - Headline
Sep 20-23, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival
Oct 20, Manchester, Apollo, With Royal Blood
Oct 21, Edinburgh, Usher Hall, With Royal Blood
Oct 22, Stockton, The Globe, With Royal Blood
Oct 24, London, Apollo, With Royal Blood
Oct 25, Liverpool, Mountford Hall, With Royal Blood
Oct 26, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, With Royal Blood
Oct 27, Portsmouth, Guild Hall, With Royal Blood
Oct 29, Belfast, Telegraph Building, With Royal Blood
Oct 30, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood
Oct 31, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood
Nov 9, Los Angeles Ca, The Wiltern, With Royal Blood
Nov 10, Oakland Ca, Fox Theatre, With Royal Blood
Nov 11, Santa Cruz Ca, The Catalyst, With Royal Blood
Nov 13, Seattle Wa, Paramount Theatre, With Royal Blood
Nov 14, Vancouver Bc, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, With Royal Blood
Nov 15, Portland Or, Crystal Ballroom, With Royal Blood
Nov 17, Salt Lake City Ut, Union Event Centre, With Royal Blood
Nov 18, Englewood Co, Gothic Theatre , With Royal Blood
Nov 20, Tulsa Ok, Cain’s Ballroom, With Royal Blood
Nov 21, Dallas Tx, South Side Ballroom , With Royal Blood
Nov 22, Austin Tx, Acl Live At Moody Theatre, With Royal Bloo
Nov 25, Albuquerque Nm, Sunshine Theatre, With Royal Blood
Nov 26, Phoenix Az, The Van Buren , With Royal Blood
Nov 27, San Diego Ca, The Sound, With Royal Blood Aug 13, Tunbridge Wells, Unstead Festival
