HotWax release thunderous new single ‘Drop’ And announce UK and US tour dates

Photography by Chiara Gambuto



UK three-piece HotWax have unleashed a visceral new single ‘Drop’ via Marathon Artists. The track was mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg) and is heir first new music since the release of their acclaimed debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’. The release is accompanied by a strikings UFO-themed official music video directed by Josh Quinton,

“My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV” explains Josh; “I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.”

They will be playing a number of festivals before embarking on North America and UK support tours with Royal Blood this autumn.

HotWax Live Dates:

Aug 16, Saint Malo, Fr, La Route Du Rock

Aug 19, Bussoladomani, It , La Prima Estate - Louis Tomlinson

Aug 24, London, Blue Basement Third Man

Aug 25, London, All Points East, Strokes/Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Aug 26, Reading, Reading & Leeds, BBC Introducing Headline

Aug 27, Leeds , Reading & Leeds , BBC Introducing Headline

Sep 2, Darlington, Last Train Home Festival

Sep 9, Torquay, Burn It Down Fest

Sep 13, London, Colours Hoxton - Headline

Sep 14, Manchester, Deaf Institute - Headline

Sep 20-23, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

Oct 20, Manchester, Apollo, With Royal Blood

Oct 21, Edinburgh, Usher Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 22, Stockton, The Globe, With Royal Blood

Oct 24, London, Apollo, With Royal Blood

Oct 25, Liverpool, Mountford Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 26, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 27, Portsmouth, Guild Hall, With Royal Blood

Oct 29, Belfast, Telegraph Building, With Royal Blood

Oct 30, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood

Oct 31, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, With Royal Blood

Nov 9, Los Angeles Ca, The Wiltern, With Royal Blood

Nov 10, Oakland Ca, Fox Theatre, With Royal Blood

Nov 11, Santa Cruz Ca, The Catalyst, With Royal Blood

Nov 13, Seattle Wa, Paramount Theatre, With Royal Blood

Nov 14, Vancouver Bc, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, With Royal Blood

Nov 15, Portland Or, Crystal Ballroom, With Royal Blood

Nov 17, Salt Lake City Ut, Union Event Centre, With Royal Blood

Nov 18, Englewood Co, Gothic Theatre , With Royal Blood

Nov 20, Tulsa Ok, Cain’s Ballroom, With Royal Blood

Nov 21, Dallas Tx, South Side Ballroom , With Royal Blood

Nov 22, Austin Tx, Acl Live At Moody Theatre, With Royal Bloo

Nov 25, Albuquerque Nm, Sunshine Theatre, With Royal Blood

Nov 26, Phoenix Az, The Van Buren , With Royal Blood

Nov 27, San Diego Ca, The Sound, With Royal Blood Aug 13, Tunbridge Wells, Unstead Festival