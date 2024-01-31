News

Hovvdy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Forever” Hovvdy Due Out April 26 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Taylor Clark



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced a new album, Hovvdy, and shared a new song from it, “Forever,” via a music video. Hovvdy is due out April 26 via Arts & Crafts. Check out “Forever” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

“It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life—and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that,” says Martin of the new album.

“On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: ‘How can we convey our songwriting in a new way?’” says Taylor. “It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.”

“We’re trying to stretch out and create a tapestry of everything we can do,” adds Martin.

The band co-produced the album with Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) and Bennett Littlejohn (bassist, multi-instrumentalist).

The album includes three previously released singles: “Jean,” “Bubba,” and “Portrait.”

In 2022 Hovvdy released a new EP, billboard for my feelings, via Grand Jury. The band’s last album, True Love, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and also produced by Sarlo.

Hovvdy Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Bubba

3. Jean

4. Big Blue

5. Shell

6. Forever Piano

7. Forever

8. Heartstring

9. Clean

10. Make Ya Proud

11. Til I Let You Know

12. Meant

13. Song For Pete

14. Every Exchange

15. Give It Up

16. Portrait

17. Angel

18. Bad News

19. A Little

Hovvdy Tour Dates: 1/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore *

2/1/2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

2/2/2024 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue *

2/3/2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

2/5/2024 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

2/6/2024 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

2/8/2024 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/10/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/13/2024 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom *

2/15/2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

2/16/2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

2/17/2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs *

5/21/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

5/22/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

5/23/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

5/24/2024 - London, UK @ Lafayette

5/25/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/26/2024 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/28/2024 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/29/2024 - Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label

5/30/2024 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

5/31/2024 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

6/01/2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk



* supporting Cold War Kids

