Hovvdy Share New Song “Bubba” Single Out Now via Arts & Crafts; Band on Tour with Cold War Kids Next Year

Photography by Adam Alonzo



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have shared a new song, “Bubba.” The single is out now via Arts & Crafts. The band will be on tour next February with Cold War Kids. Check out the song below, followed by all of Hovvdy’s upcoming tour dates.

Martin had this to say about “Bubba” in a press release: “The song tells a story from two perspectives: the brother (Bubba) and his sister. It’s about sibling-hood in the midst of really hard times and getting through it all together. I was lucky to have my older brother through all our childhood shit, and I can’t imagine how it would’ve gone without him. But still it’s tough and time flies and we grow older and process in our own ways; and this song is about how that feels.”

Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon) produced “Bubba,” which follows “Jean,” a new song the band shared last month (it’s also below).

In 2022 Hovvdy released a new EP, billboard for my feelings, via Grand Jury. The band’s last album, True Love, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and also produced by Sarlo.

Hovvdy Tour Dates:

12/6/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid + SOLD OUT

12/12/2023 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall +

12/14/2023 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room + SOLD OUT

12/15/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records + SOLD OUT

1/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore *

2/1/2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

2/2/2024 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue *

2/3/2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

2/5/2024 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

2/6/2024 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

2/8/2024 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/10/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/13/2024 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom *

2/15/2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

2/16/2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

2/17/2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs *

5/25/2024 - Bristol, UK - Dot To Dot Festival

5/26/2024 - Nottingham, UK - Dot To Dot Festival



+ duo tour

* supporting Cold War Kids

