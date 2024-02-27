News

All





Hovvdy Share New Song “Meant” and Announce New UK and EU Tour Dates Hovvdy Due Out April 26 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Taylor Clark



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) are releasing a new album, simply titled Hovvdy, on April 26 via Arts & Crafts. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Meant.” They have also announced some new UK and EU tour dates. Listen below, followed by the dates.

Taylor had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Meant’ reflects on how the most impactful love one can offer is consistency; particularly when life is complicated or derailed. It’s a song of gratitude for receiving that kind of love.”

“It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life—and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that,” says Martin of the new album.

“On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: ‘How can we convey our songwriting in a new way?’” says Taylor. “It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.”

“We’re trying to stretch out and create a tapestry of everything we can do,” adds Martin.

The band co-produced the album with Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) and Bennett Littlejohn (bassist, multi-instrumentalist).

The album includes three previously released singles: “Jean,” “Bubba,” and “Portrait.” When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Forever,” via a music video. “Forever” was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2022 Hovvdy released a new EP, billboard for my feelings, via Grand Jury. The band’s last album, True Love, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and also produced by Sarlo.

Hovvdy UK and EU Tour Dates:

5/21/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

5/22/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

5/23/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

5/24/2024 - London, UK @ Lafayette

5/25/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/26/2024 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/28/2024 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/29/2024 - Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label

5/30/2024 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

5/31/2024 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

6/01/2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.