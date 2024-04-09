News

Idaho Announce First New Album in 13 Years, Share Video for New Song “On Fire” Lapse Due Out May 31 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Matthew Reamer



Slowcore pioneers Idaho have announced their first new album in 13 years, Lapse, and have shared its first single, “On Fire,” via a music video. Lapse is due out May 31 via Arts & Crafts. Check out “On Fire” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Idaho formed in 1992 and their last album was 2011’s You Were a Dick. The band has also announced a new vinyl box set for this fall featuring their long out-of-print first three albums—Year After Year (1993), This Way Out (1994), and Three Sheets to the Wind (1996)—as well as a bonus disc of rare and unreleased material from the era. Details, including the exact release date, are still forthcoming.

Idaho co-founder Jeff Martin had this to say about the new album in a press release: “Recording Lapse commenced on January 1, 2022, following a lively New Year’s Eve at the Out There bar in 29 Palms. Nursing a rare hangover, I welcomed guitarist Robby Fronzo, fresh from LA, into my mother’s desert house amidst much excited barking from my pit bull Thurmon and producer/engineer Bill Sanke’s pit/lab mix Maggie. Over the next few months, this record took shape, inadvertently paying homage to Idaho’s past, largely influenced by my collaboration with Robby. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Robby reached out to me on Instagram and offered his assistance in completing the demo snippets I was sharing online… Every record since Hearts of Palm in 2000 has been more of a solo effort so the synergy of collaboration is a cool thing to have back in the fray. The high desert setting lent its voice to this LP… how could it not? The colors, textures, and endless sky sunsets. Thank you mother Lynda for letting us desecrate your sanctuary for the good part of ’22. The large living room afforded us a chance to spread out, get loud and let the sound waves develop the way they should. As fate would have it, Bill had to depart, leaving me with the task of mixing the album alone. I often wonder if a professional could have achieved a better result, but nevertheless, I take pride in finally breaking Idaho’s dry spell.”

Lapse Tracklist:

1. Kamikaze

2. On Fire

3. West Side

4. Heaven On Earth

5. Heat Seek

6. Somehow

7. Snakes

8. Across The Sky

9. Throw The Game

10. 29 Palms

