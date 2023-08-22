News

Ideal Host Release New Single “The Resolution” The New Project of Heather Perkins and Sean Hughes, Formerly of Slowcoaches

Photography by Dan Wheeler



“The Resolution” is the stunning 3rd release from Ideal Host, the new and constantly evolving musical project by Heather Perkins and Sean Hughes, formerly of critically acclaimed cult band Slowcoaches. Perkins and Hughes are joined by multi-instrumentalist Dan Wheeler (of Cheap Jazz) and synth and keyboard player Tom Goodwin and made their live debut on Marc Riley’s BBC6 music show.

“The Resolution” is a more meditative-sounding track than the post-punk sound of their previous release, the mesmeric “The Conflict”, and allows Perkins to show another side to her vocal range voice in a completely different way. Yet according to Perkins, there is a thread that runs through all of these songs that is as tangible as it is hard to pinpoint.

She explains: “I really liked the idea of taking one song and presenting it in a completely different way. The Resolution takes the exact same root notes and structure as our previous release ‘The Conflict’ and creates a response to that piece that is entirely different.

‘We are intent on continuing to play with our approach to writing so that this project always feels new and alive. I want to feel that we can pivot in any direction we want to. That the musical landscape is completely wide open to us.”





