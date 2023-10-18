IDLES Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Dancer”
TANGK Due Out February 16, 2024 via Partisan
Oct 18, 2023
Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have announced a new album, TANGK, and shared its first single, “Dancer,” via a music video. TANGK is due out February 16, 2024 via Partisan. Jocelyn Anquetil directed the “Dancer” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang contribute guest vocals to “Dancer.”
Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.”
Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck) and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) co-produced TANGK with IDLES’ Mark Bowen. TANGK (which is simply pronounced as “tank”) follows CRAWLER, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Talbot had this to say about the new album: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”
TANGK Tracklist:
1. IDEA 01
2. Gift Horse
3. POP POP POP
4. Roy
5. A Gospel
6. Dancer
7. Grace
8. Hall & Oates
9. Jungle
10. Gratitude
11. Monolith
IDLES Tour Dates:
Dec 1st 2023 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap
Dec 2nd, 2023 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival
Feb 29th, 2024 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
March 1st, 2024 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2nd, 2024 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5th, 2024 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
March 7th, 2024 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8th, 2024 - Netherlands / Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
March 9th, 2024 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11th, 2024 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
March 12th, 2024 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14th, 2024 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15th, 2024 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16th, 2024 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18th, 2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
March 19th, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21st, 2024 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22nd, 2024 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23rd, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
