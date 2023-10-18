News

IDLES Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Dancer” TANGK Due Out February 16, 2024 via Partisan

Photography by Tom Ham



IDLES have announced a new album, TANGK, and shared its first single, “Dancer,” via a music video. TANGK is due out February 16, 2024 via Partisan. Jocelyn Anquetil directed the “Dancer” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang contribute guest vocals to “Dancer.”

Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.”

Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck) and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) co-produced TANGK with IDLES’ Mark Bowen. TANGK (which is simply pronounced as “tank”) follows CRAWLER, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Talbot had this to say about the new album: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

TANGK Tracklist:

1. IDEA 01

2. Gift Horse

3. POP POP POP

4. Roy

5. A Gospel

6. Dancer

7. Grace

8. Hall & Oates

9. Jungle

10. Gratitude

11. Monolith

IDLES Tour Dates:



Dec 1st 2023 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap

Dec 2nd, 2023 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

Feb 29th, 2024 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

March 1st, 2024 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2nd, 2024 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5th, 2024 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

March 7th, 2024 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8th, 2024 - Netherlands / Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

March 9th, 2024 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11th, 2024 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

March 12th, 2024 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14th, 2024 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15th, 2024 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16th, 2024 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18th, 2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

March 19th, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21st, 2024 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22nd, 2024 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23rd, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

