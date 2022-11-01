News

All





IDLES Announce Reissue of “Brutalism,” Share Live Version of “1049 Gotho” 5 Years of Brutalism Due Out December 9 via Partisan

Photography by Tom Ham



IDLES have announced a reissue of their 2017 debut album, Brutalism, to commemorate its fifth anniversary. The reissue, 5 Years of Brutalism, will be released physically on red vinyl with alternate artwork. The digital version will feature the entire set from their surprise performance from the BBC Introducing Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, where they performed the album in full. It will be released on December 9 via Partisan. The band have shared a performance of the album’s “1049 Gotho” from the Glastonbury set. Check it out below along with the reissue’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, the band state: “What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude. Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much.”

The band’s latest album, CRAWLER, came out last November via Partisan and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom,” “Car Crash,” and “When the Lights Come On.”

5 Years of Brutalism Tracklist:

Disc One:

1. Heel / Heal

2. Well Done

3. Mother

4. Date Night

5. Faith in the City

6. 1049 Gotho

7. Divide & Conquer

8. Rachel Khoo

9. Stendhal Syndrome

10. Exeter

11. Benzocaine

12. White Privilege

13. Slow Savage

Disc Two:

1. Heel / Heal (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

2. Well Done (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

3. Mother (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

4. Date Night (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

5. Faith in the City (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

6. 1049 Gotho (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

7. Divide & Conquer (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

8. Rachel Khoo (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

9. Stendhal Syndrome (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

10. Exeter (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

11. Benzocaine (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

12. Slow Savage (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

13. White Privilege (Live From BBC Introducing at Glastonbury)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.